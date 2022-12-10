Maha minister Deepak Kesarkar says Governor Koshyari could have clarified in time to avoid row

Maharashtra State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said had that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari given clarification on his Shivaji remarks on time things would not have come to this.

According to a report of TOI, The minister's statement came hours after Udayanraje Bhosale, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, met PM Modi in Delhi on Friday, and expressed his displeasure against the governor.

Earlier this month, Koshyari stoked a controversy by saying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days”, a remark which was dubbed an “insult” to the 17th Century king and the state by the Opposition. Raj Bhavan termed basless the reports of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari considering quitting amid the mounting pressure for his removal over controversial remarks made by him against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.