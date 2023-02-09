Maha minister Deepak Kesarkar says Uddhav Thackeray regretted not forming alliance with BJP

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar alleged that Uddhav Thackeray regretted not forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he was given the bait of power for five years by the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Addressing a press conference, Kesarkar said, I myself have seen how sensitive Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been for Balasaheb Thackeray. As soon as he reached Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said that he would resign and form an alliance with the BJP. The Prime Minister granted him the time he sought to convince his party members, but he broke his promise in the greed of becoming Chief Minister.

He also said that Uddhav Thackeray has no right to call leaders in the Shinde faction fugitive and asked him to bring the truth before everyone. Further in his address, he attacked Thackeray for his plea to the Election Commission (EC) via a press conference and termed it an attempt to gain sympathy.

What was the need to make such a statement in public? You could have filed a petition in the Supreme Court that you have a certain demand. This is just an attempt to garner sympathy, but politics does not function on sympathies, he said.