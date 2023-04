Maha minister Girish Mahajan says Modi elected PM due to his work, not his degree

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said in Akola that Narendra Modi was not elected as prime minister of India due to his educational background and degrees but because of his good work.

The educational qualifications of PM Modi are at the centre of the bitter political tussle spearheaded by the Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s whose Right to Information Act plea for a copy of the former’s university degree was unsuccessful.

The Gujarat High Court had, on March 31, set aside a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi’s degree to Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University’s appeal against the CIC order, the Gujarat HC also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal, observing that the AAP chief’s RTI plea appears to be more politically vexatious and motivated” instead of being based on “sound public interest considerations.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has taken a good stand on this issue. We should talk about farmers etc. Narendra Modi was not elected on the basis of his degree but on the basis of his good work, Mahajan said.

When there are more pressing issues like unemployment, inflation and law and order situation, should anyone’s educational degree be a political issue in the country, Pawar had questioned.