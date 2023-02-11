Maha minister Girish Mahajan says Sanjay Raut speaking for publicity over Journalist murder

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s statements on the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri as well as his letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were for publicity.

Mahajan said Raut’s letter spoke of criminals getting political patronage in Maharashtra. Yesterday, itself, Deputy CM and home minister Fadnavis said the incident will be probed thoroughly and speedily. Raut is speaking to gain publicity, Mahajan, who is state medical education minister, said.

Warishe (48) was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by land dealer Pandharinath Amberkar on February 6 in Rajapur in Ratnagiri, some 440 kilometres from here, and died in hospital the next day. Amberkar, arrested for murder, allegedly used to threaten any person who opposed land acquisition for a proposed refinery in the area.

If Amberkar had received political patronage, he wouldn’t have been arrested. There is no connection between Fadnavis’ statement about the Nanar refinery and Warishe’s murder. Raut should remember all that happened under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Mahajan added.

Queried on alleged discontent in the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, Mahajan backed Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu’s claim that 10-12 opposition legislators would join the Bharatiya Janata Party or Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena soon.