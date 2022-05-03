Maha Minister Nawab Malik's health deteriorates; admitted to ICU of JJ Hospital

Senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, has been admitted to JJ hospital. Nawab Malik has been admitted to the intensive care unit of JJ Hospital in Mumbai. It is learned that Malik was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning due to low blood pressure and stomach problems. Nawab Malik is currently in the ICU and his condition is critical, his lawyers have told a special court in Mumbai.

Last week, Nawab Malik, a 62-year-old minister lodged in the Arthur Road jail, had sought interim bail on medical grounds in a special court set up to hear criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. The ED, meanwhile, opposed the interim bail application, claiming that the medical bail sought by Malik was an attempt to escape the clutches of the law.

During the hearing of the case on Monday, Malik's lawyer Kushal Mor told the court that the family of senior NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik had gone to give him a home-cooked meal. Malik was not in jail at the time but was admitted to JJ Hospital due to health problems. Mor told the court that Malik, who was arrested two months ago, had been ill for the past three days. Also, his condition is serious.

Medical Superintendent of Sir JJ Hospital Sanjay Surase said that Malik was brought to the hospital at 10 am. He was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of stomach problems. Also, his blood pressure was low at that time. He is being treated in the ICU and is currently in stable condition. "

Prosecutors have demanded that Nawab Malik be admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Proponents of his case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. After hearing their arguments, the judge said that a report on the condition of the accused should be taken from the medical officers of the government hospital. He directed the ED officials to collect the report from the medical officer and also to check whether there is a facility to perform all the tests required for the treatment of Minister Malik.

