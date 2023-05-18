Maha minister Shambhuraj Desai hails SC verdict on bullock-cart races

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the validity of amendment laws allowing Jallikattu and bullock-cart races, and said the state government will provide all assistance to organise bullock-cart races.

State Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the SC’s verdict was the victory of farmers. SC on Thursday upheld the validity of amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed bull-taming sport Jallikattu, bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport Kambala respectively.

After the SC’s verdict, Desai said, We will provide all assistance and cooperation to hold bullock-cart races. Vikhe Patil said the apex court judgement was the victory of farmers.

Kambala race, held in Karnataka between November and March, involves a pair of buffaloes tied to a plough and anchored by one person. They are made to run in parallel muddy tracks in a competition in which the fastest team wins.