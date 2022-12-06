Maha minister Shambhuraj Desai says scheduled visit to Belagavi has been postponed, new date will be announced soon

Maharashtra state cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai said that the scheduled visit to Belagavi has been postponed. We officially informed Karnataka government that two of our ministers are going to Belagavi but the Karnataka government said that if we go there, an [adverse] law and order situation can arise in Belagavi.

We decided to postpone this,we haven't cancelled our visit. Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, told ANI that the new date would be decided soon.

In Belagavi, we will speak to the Marathi-speaking people and have discussions on the package that Maharashtra CM and Dy CM want to provide to Marathi-speaking people in those 850 villages, he said.

Earlier, Karnataka state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that hew will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his ministers to Belagavi, amid the raging border dispute between both the state, as it may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.