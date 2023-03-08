Maha MLA Bachchu Kadu sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting govt officials

Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nashik District Court for assaulting government officials.

In this case, the district court has immediately granted bail to Kadu with conditions. Kadu's lawyer is going to appeal in the Bombay High Court in this case.

In 2017, MLA Kadu raised his hand against the then Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. A case was registered in this matter in Sarkarwada police. In this case MLA Kadu was detained by the police at that time.