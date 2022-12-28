Maha opposition leaders demands resignation of minister Abdul Sattar over illegal regularisation of govt land

Maharashtra Opposition MLAs demand resignation of Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar over alleged illegal regularisation of government land in Nagpur.

Earlier, Both Houses were adjourned for the day amid the din around Sattar. Former state minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said it was obligatory for Abdul Sattar to resign in view of the corruption charges against him.

We have all the paperwork and proof to expose his wrongdoings, whether it's the TET scam or his offensive words against NCP MP Supriya Sule, Aaditya Thackeray stated.