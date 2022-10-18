Maha panels backed by Shinde camp's minister MLA defeat in gram panchayat polls

The panels backed by Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant and MLA Bharat Gogawale from the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have suffered defeat in the gram panchayat polls in their native villages.

As per the reports of PTI, besides, the ruling BJP won three gram panchayats in Sindhudurg, the home district of School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar who is also a member of the Shinde group, while the fourth one was bagged by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, sources said.

The results of the elections held on Sunday for 1,079 gram panchayats were declared on Monday.