Maha party leaders says death of Girish Bapat a big loss for BJP

Demise of Pune MP Girish Bapat is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the news of Bapat's death was extremely saddening.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said Bapat was like a guru and a father figure.



It is like losing a father figure from your life. His friendship across the party lines and contacts with people and party workers were unparallel. He was dedicated to the party and its growth. His demise is a huge loss to the party, Patil said.

Bapat, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here at 72 on Wednesday.

He had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city. He was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019.

