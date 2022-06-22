Maha Political Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray removes 'Minister' from Twitter bio

Currently in the eye of a brewing political storm, Shiv Sena leader and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday dropped 'minister' from his Twitter bio.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

Shinde has been elected consecutively for four terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly -- 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. The Sena had elected Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader in November 2019.