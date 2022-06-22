Maha political crisis: At most we might lose power but we will continue to fight, says Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde, a strong leader of Shiv Sena and Urban Development Minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has been revolting against the party for a long time. Since then, many dramatic developments have taken place in the politics of the state. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has commented on all these developments. Shiv Sena is a struggling party, whatever happens, power will go, power can be regained, but the party also has prestige, said Sanjay Raut.



"Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, at most we might lose power but we will continue to fight," he added.

Also, there was an hour-long discussion with Eknath Shinde on the phone this morning. Sanjay Raut also said that information about the discussions was given to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. "It is not easy for Eknath Shinde to leave the party and it is not easy for us to leave him," he said. The resentment will go away, all the MLAs will come back. Raut has expressed confidence that Eknath Shinde's revolt will calm down. Also, all the MLAs in Assam are currently on tour. We are not upset with the MLAs. We are in constant touch with Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leaders are also contacting him, said Raut.