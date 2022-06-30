Maha political crisis: Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to sworn in as Maha CM, Dy CM today at 7 pm

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will sworn in at 7 pm today after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister. Devendra Fadnavis will sworn in as Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde will sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at 7 pm tonight.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted and the power struggle in the state began. Eknath Shinde along with some MLAs from Shiv Sena became unreachable and internal quarrel within Shiv Sena came to the fore. One by one, MLAs and ministers started joining Ekthan Shinde's group. Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister and the Mahavikas Aghadi government, which had been in power in Maharashtra for the last two and a half years, collapsed.