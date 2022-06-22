Maha Political Crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches YB Chavan centre in Mumbai

NCP chief Sharad Pawar reached YB Chavan centre in Mumbai amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Ramraje Nimbalkar have also arrived at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

State's HM Dilip Walse Patil and ministers Jayant Patil & Balasaheb Patil met Pawar at his residence earlier this morning.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".