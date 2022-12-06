Maha political crisis: SC to hear pleas by Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde groups on Jan 13

The Supreme Court posts for January 13 to hear a batch of petitions filed by a rival faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena group in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Earlier, the top court had allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde be recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena party and for allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

The top court has received several petitions filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.In August, the top court's three-judge bench had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issues involved in the petition filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the political crisis.