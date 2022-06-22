Maha Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray likely to resign from CM post today?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.

It is learned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is preparing to resign from the post of Chief Minister. The cabinet meeting is at 1 pm. This announcement is likely to be made in the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs after this meeting. The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who is waving the flag of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, has made a big claim this time. "I have the support of not only 35, but 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Besides, 10 more MLAs will come along," claimed Eknath Shinde.

All these rebel MLAs from Surat in Gujarat have now left for Guwahati. It has been decided to move the MLAs to Guwahati to avoid any contact with them. Upon his arrival in Assam, Eknath Shinde interacted with the media, claiming that he had 40 Shiv Sena MLAs with him.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

