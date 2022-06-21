Maha Political Crisis: Why did Eknath Shinde revolt? 35 MLAs do not want power with Congress-NCP

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference shortly. An important reason is emerging as to why such a large number of Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, revolted against the party leadership. It is being claimed that there are 35 MLAs, not just a few, with Eknath Shinde. It is also understood that these MLAs have decided their role.

It is claimed that Shiv Sena MLAs are unhappy with the establishment of power with Congress and NCP. These MLAs have also said that if Shiv Sena goes with BJP, we will stay with you.

Shiv Sena MLAs do not get development fund, this fund is given to the works of NCP leaders in the constituency. When complaints are made to Uddhav Thackeray, he does not even notices, such were the complaints of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Among the MLAs who reached at midnight along with Eknath Shinde are Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat, Uday Singh Rajput, Sandipan Bhumare and Pradip Jaiswal. Shinde has given a large amount of development funds to these MLAs. On the other hand, Rajan Vichare and Ravindra Phatak are still in Thane. Pratap Saranaik's phone, however, is not recoverable.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference in Surat this afternoon to explain his role. Eknath Shinde's displeasure has caused an earthquake in the politics of the state. A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel where Eknath Shinde and his supporters are staying.