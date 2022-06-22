Maha Political Crisis: Will CM Uddhav Thackeray resign? here's what Sanjay Raut said

Shiv Sena had to undergo ordeal many times. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are going through an ordeal." He said that he would hold discussions with Uddhav Thackeray today and a decision on the resignation of the government would be taken jointly by the Mahavikas Aghadi government. He said that discussions are underway with Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, while interacting with the media, said that it was not possible to say exactly what turn the current political developments would take. Raut said it was impossible to abduct MLAs without the help of BJP. He said that no decision will be taken unless all Shiv Sena MLAs come to Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut said that Mahavikas Aghadi was united against the backdrop of political crisis in the state. He also said that he would meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his Varsha residence this evening.

Meanwhile, an earlier tweet by Sanjay Raut caused a stir in state politics. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly amid the current political crisis in the state. He tweeted, "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha.