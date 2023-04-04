Maha to conduct mock drill for Covid preparedness on Apr 13-14

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant informed that the state would be conducting a mock drill on 13-14th April following a surge in Covid cases in the state. As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on 13-14th April.

However, the health minister asked people not to panic but remain vigilant and take precautions. It's true that Covid numbers are increasing but it's not affecting much as it's a very mild variant which is prevalent in the state. No need to panic at all but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places.

I have talked to all the Covid hospitals and can update you that no patient is on ventilator or oxygen support in Maharashtra. It's very satisfactory that patients are recovering only in 48-72 hours. So nothing to worry much about because Prevalent XBB.1.16 is not as lethal as Delta variant was in second wave of Covid, said the minister.

6 Districts of Maharashtra Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara have higher numbers of positive patients. Numbers are rising in the areas where population density is a bit higher, districts like Pune, Raigad, Thane is seeing a rise in daily positive patient numbers due to high population density.