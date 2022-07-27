Maha to conserve Lonar Lake, improve tourism facilities for Rs 370cr

Mumbai, July 27 In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 370-crore development and conservation project for the world-famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana, officials said here on Wednesday.

The money will be spent on the preservation, conservation of the crater lake, the forests and wildlife there, augmenting tourism facilities, refurbishing an old temple and other schemes to protect its unique biodiversity.

The project will see a footpath coming up around Lonar Lake for tourists and trekkers, and rehabilitation of some encroachers in the area, said the officials.

The projects were approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at their cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the Lonar Lake in February 2021 and approved a development plan of Rs 200 crore, which has now been hiked to Rs 370 crore.

In June 2020, the oval-shaped Lonar Lake - formed when a meteorite hit earth over 50,000 years ago - attracted global attention after it suddenly turned a shocking pink colour owing to certain biological reasons, prompting scientific investigations.

The Lonar Lake capped another feather in November 2020 when it was declared as a recognised site by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance.

