Maha Vikas Aghadi Boycotts CM Eknath Shinde’s Tea Party on Eve of Maharashtra Monsoon Session

The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday, June 26, boycotted CM Eknath Shinde's tea party on the eve of the state legislature monsoon session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve made the announcement at a press conference here. The customary tea party, held ahead of every legislature session, was scheduled later in the day on Wednesday.

During the session, being held in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both houses of the legislature on June 28. The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.