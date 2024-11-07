Maha Vikas Aghadi Election Campaign Song Video: MVA Releases New Theme Song for Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party, and Indian National Congress (INC), released a new campaign song video ahead of the Assembly election in Maharashtra scheduled for November 20. The 4-minute and 22-second-long song featured senior leaders of MVA alliance parties.

The beginning of the MVA campaign theme song shows symbols of all three parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as their leaders, like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Rahul Gandhi, and also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The song aims to influence people that MVA is for the development, growth, and women's empowerment of the Maharashtra people.

MVA Election Campaign Song

Meanwhile, a song "Jayostute" written by Hindutva icon VD Savarkar in praise of freedom and motherland was sung at a rally of MVA during Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi Maharashtra's visit. The song was sung ahead of the rally by leaders Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

The Savarkar-penned song was sung much before the MVA leaders, including Gandhi, started their speeches. Gandhi has often targeted Savarkar, a revered icon in Maharashtra who is hailed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).