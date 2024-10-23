Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat-Sharing for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole while addressing the press conference confirmed that the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) will contest 85 seats each in the elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by… pic.twitter.com/tegTusAi6L — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Patole said that the remaining 18 seats will be discussed with other alliance partners, including the Samajwadi Party, with a final decision expected by tomorrow.

“We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared. We are contesting the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will form the government,” Patole said.