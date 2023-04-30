Maha Vikas Aghadi gears up for 'Vajramuth' rally at BKC on May 1

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a political alliance consisting of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has planned to conduct a rally named 'Vajramuth' at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), an official statement from Uddhav Thackeray- led Shiv Sena (UBT) said on Sunday.

The statement said that the MVA has been raising its voice across the state for the past several months to protect the constitution and against the extra-constitutional government in the state.

The statement also mentioned that in preparation for the upcoming rally in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken the initiative to involve all office bearers, workers, and young members in this public gathering.

The rally will commence at 5.30 pm at BKC, Bandra, and the organizers anticipate a significant turnout from the public across the state, making it a grand event.

Earlier in Maharashtra, 'Vajramuth' meetings were held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur to defend the constitution.