MVA's teaser sparks discussion over Rahul Gandhi's absence

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's constituent parties are taking action to oppose the Shinde-BJP alliance, and are preparing to challenge the ruling dispensation throughout the state. Starting from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the joint meetings of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are commencing with great momentum.

Under the direction of Shiv Sena MLA Ambadas Danve, preparations for the meeting have commenced. A teaser for the meeting has also been unveiled.

Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP workers are rapidly sharing the teaser on social media. The teaser features Ajit Pawar as well as Nana Patole. However, the fact that Rahul Gandhi is not featured in the teaser has sparked new discussions.

The teaser includes pictures of several leaders belonging to the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), Congress, and NCP who are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

The teaser displays pictures of Balasaheb Thackeray, Meenatai Thackeray, and Uddhav Thackeray, as well as leaders from Congress and NCP, such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Nana Patole. However, it seems that Rahul Gandhi, who had previously made critical remarks about Swatantryaveer Savarkar, has not been featured in the teaser.

Shiv Sena's displeasure with Rahul Gandhi has once again come into the limelight.