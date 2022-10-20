Maha water supply minister Gulabrao Patil says should we supply water to flood-hit areas from the sky

Maharashtra is lashed by the return of rain, because of this water supply has been disrupted in Dharangaon and Erandol in Jalgaon district where people have complained contamination.

Water Supply minister Gulabrao Patil has made a controversy statement by asking if he should supply water to flood-hit

areas from the sky.

According to TOI report, Patil, an MLA from Jalgaon (rural), Shinde faction. said, “Since the rivers are overflowing, water supply pumps are shut due to flood water. They have been filled with silt. So they are shut. There is a water shortage but people must not do politics over it.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde gave instructions to the administration to make a punchnama in areas affected by heavy rainfall on a war footing. “CM Shinde has given instructions to the administration to provide immediate relief to farmers by conducting a punchnama,” said a CM’s office statement.

