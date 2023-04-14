Mahaarshtra CM Eknath Shinde's biography to release next week

The life journey of chief minister Eknath Shinde, with the ups and downs in his political career and his struggle from a humble Shiv Sainik to helming the state, has been written about in his biography that will be released next week here, state industries minister Uday Samant said on Thursday.

Yoddha Karmayogi: Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', penned by Pradeep Dhawal, will not only have a perspective about his political career but will also be peppered with interesting moments from his life. Shinde, who took oath as Chief Minister after leading the revolt in Shiv Sena that brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA coalition government, has risen from the grassroots. His induction into politics took place when he became a labour leader at Wagle Industrial Estate in the 1980s and was at the forefront of Shiv Sena agitations.

After gaining recognition from party leader Anand Chintamani Dighe, Shinde was appointed as a shakha pramukh in Thane.After a brief stint as Leader of the House in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shinde entered the state Assembly in 2004 and was later appointed as Shiv Sena's Thane district chief. Since then he has been a legislator for four consecutive terms- 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.He has not looked back having won the assembly polls four times and is MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in the state assembly.