Mahaparinirvan Din 2025: Central Railway to Run 18 Special Express Trains for Devotees for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Keeping in view the increased passenger demand during Mahaparinirvan Din, Central Railway (CR) will operate 18 special long-running trains to ensure smooth travel for followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar heading to Dadar’s Chaitya Bhoomi on December 6.

According to Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila said, seven special trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Nagpur, Nizamuddin, Howrah and Madgaon. CR is also planning to introduce additional services from Mumbai to Lucknow or Banaras and from Nagpur to Pune and Bengaluru, depending on passengers' needs.

Nila stated that they are fully prepared to meet the travel requirements of devotees and general passengers during this period. “If further demand arises, additional special trains will be arranged for the convenience of passengers,” a senior official said.

For Mahaparinirvan Day, a total of 17–18 special trains from Nagpur, Amravati, Kalburgi, Adilabad and Kolhapur will arrive in Mumbai by Saturday morning (December 6) to prevent congestion and inconvenience.

To facilitate hassle-free movement within Mumbai, six additional services will run on the main line and six on the harbour line. Officials confirmed that no mega block will be implemented on Sunday, December 7, allowing normal suburban services to continue uninterrupted.

At Dadar Station, special arrangements have been made to manage the flow of devotees. Entry will be permitted from two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at the far ends of the station, while the central FOBs will have defined one-way movements. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been deployed to monitor crowd movement, including routes towards the flyover and Rajgraha area.

Authorities assured that every effort is being made to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers visiting Dadar to pay homage to Dr. Ambedkar on this significant occasion.