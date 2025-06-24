Maharashtra: 10 Bikes and Car Damaged After Society Wall Collapses in Kalyan East (Watch Video)

At least ten two-wheelers, a car, and a tree were damaged and submerged under debris after a society wall collapsed in the Kalyan East area of Maharashtra. The incident occurred due to alleged negligence by a builder. A complaint has been filed at Kolsewadi Police Station against the developer. However, no injuries were reported in the following incident.

Meanwhile, another incident of collapse was reported from the Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, when a portion of the terrace of a seven-storey building collapsed. No one was hurt in the incident.

Wall Collapsed in Kalyan East

Maharashtra: A society wall in Kalyan East collapsed due to alleged negligence by a builder, damaging 10 bikes, a car and a tree. A complaint has been filed at Kolsewadi Police Station against the builder pic.twitter.com/eOF8j10NSV — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management team, the distress call was received at around 5.37 am about the collapse at Ananddham Co-operative Housing Society opposite Uthalsar Naka. "No one was injured," the official said, adding the remaining part of the structure was in a dangerous condition, reported PTI.

Another similar incident was reported from Bhandup West, where three family members, including two children, were injured after a part of a house wall collapsed this morning. The incident took place in Punjabi Chawl, Hanuman Nagar. The injured people, identified as Vanita Vishwas Sawant (65), Yogesh Mashir Pal (5), and Manisha Mashir Pal (9), were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigation into the incident was underway.