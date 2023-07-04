Maharashtra: 10 killed after truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 4, 2023 01:36 PM 2023-07-04T13:36:31+5:30 2023-07-04T13:36:52+5:30
At least ten persons killed and several others injured when a container truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district.
The accident took place at around 12 noon near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.
The truck brakes failed, following which the driver lost control over the wheels. The truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel near a bus stand on the highway, he said.
The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh, he said.