Maharashtra: 10 killed after truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

At least ten persons killed and several others injured when a container truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

The accident took place at around 12 noon near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The truck brakes failed, following which the driver lost control over the wheels. The truck hit two vehicles and then rammed into a hotel near a bus stand on the highway, he said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh, he said.