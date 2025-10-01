Maharashtra: 10% MSRTC Bus Fare Hike Cancelled Amid Flood Crisis

Maharashtra MSRTC Bus Fare Hike News: A day after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced a temporary bus fare hike, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the decision has been cancelled due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.

Shinde’s said he directed Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to roll back the 10 percent fare hike announced for the Diwali season. The hike was to be in effect from October 15 to November 5 across all MSRTC buses, excluding the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai services.

MSRTC had earlier said passengers beginning their journeys after midnight of October 14 would be charged the revised fares and those with advance reservations would need to pay the difference. It had also stated fares would return to normal from November 6.

The rollback has come as a relief to daily commuters, especially in flood-hit rural areas. The fare increase would have raised the cost of long-distance travel by about Rs 90 to Rs 100 for passengers