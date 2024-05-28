Maharashtra 10th SSC Result: Jalna's Saiprasad Khedekar Passes Exam with Exact 35% in All Subjects

Jalna: The results for the Maharashtra SSC board were declared yesterday. While the stories of students excelling with 100 percent marks have been making rounds, a family in Jalna's Wadigodri village celebrated their son's rather fascinating achievement. Saiprasad Ravindra Khedekar has managed to score 35% in the overall exam while obtaining 35 marks across all subjects. 35% is the threshold required for one to pass the board exams.

Saiprasda, who resides in Wadigodri village that falls in Ambad Taluka of Jalna district, celebrated his victory with his friends after passing. His family partook in the celebrations as well with his father Ravindra Khedekar expressing joy over his son's unique achievement. Additionally, Saiprasad's grandmother gifted him with a new phone to celebrate his 10th results. Speaking to the media, Ravindra says that he intends to study ahead and get a job. Saiprasad's peculiar feat has become a topic of discussion across the district.

