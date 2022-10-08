Maharashtra: 11 people killed after bus catches fire in Nashik

Eleven persons were killed and severl others were injured after a private bus caught fire after colliding with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik early this morning.

The bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a truck at around 5.15 am, they added. "Most of those killed were passengers of the bus - a sleeper coach. The inured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," said Amol Tambe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nashik.

The Nashik fire brigade received a call at 5.30am after which three fire tenders were pressed into service. The locals and police reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Nashik police commissioner Jayant Naiknavare said that there were 30 passengers in the Mumbai bound bus from Yawatmal.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the family members of those who died in the accident.