Maharashtra: 137 Warkaris take ill due to suspected food poisoning in Pandharpur

A total of 137 Warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) fell sick due to suspected food poisoning in the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra, officials said. All the devotees are stable, they said.

According to health officials from Solapur district, several worshippers on Wednesday consumed varai rice, a barnyard millet preparation, at a local monastery on the occasion of Maghi Ekadashi.

After that, 137 Warkaris complained of vomiting and nausea and were brought to the hospital. While 89 Warkaris were admitted, the rest were discharged after treatment at the OPD level, said a doctor from the district civil hospital.

He said all the admitted devotees are stable. Pandharpur, about 360 km from Mumbai, is known for its famous Lord Vitthal temple.