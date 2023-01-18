Maharashtra: 1,578 classrooms of Zilla Parishad schools in Aurangabad district have tin roof

As many as 1,578 classrooms of Zilla Parishad schools in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra have tin roofs, Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said and demanded to convert these rooms into pucca (permanent) construction. This finding has come out in a survey of Zilla Parishad schools, he said.

Repairing at 726 locations in the schools needs to be undertaken. The middle schools in the district needs 105 more classrooms. There are 1,578 classrooms where students sit below tin roof. These classrooms should be converted into pucca construction, the Aurangabad MP said in a release.

Jaleel said an amount of Rs 17 crore was sanctioned earlier to repair the Nizam-era ZP schools in Aurangabad and around Rs 8 crore are available out of it now.