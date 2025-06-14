Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Failure a Day Before Result

Bhandara, Maharashtra (June 14, 2025): An 18-year-old student died by suicide at his home in Hasara village near Tumsar town on Friday night, reportedly due to fear of failing the NEET exam. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm and has left the local community in deep shock.

The deceased was identified as Amit Ramesh Bisne, who had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) about one and a half months ago. According to family members and locals, Amit had been studying diligently for the exam and was waiting for the results. However, he recently began to express fear that he may not succeed and had reportedly slipped into mental stress.

On Friday evening, just hours before the results were to be declared, Amit was found hanging at his residence. The tragedy has sparked sorrow and concern in the village. Locals say the timing of the incident, occurring the night before the result, has added to the grief of the family and the community.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ