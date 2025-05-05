Maharashtra: 19-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide in Jalgaon After Scoring Low Marks in Class 12 Exams

Jalgaon, Maharashtra (May 5, 2025): A 19-year-old student died by suicide in Pachora on Monday afternoon after scoring low marks in his Class 12 exams. The deceased, identified as Bhavesh Prakash Mahajan (19), scored 42 percent in his exams. Relatives reportedly said that he was depressed due to his results. Bhavesh, a resident of Erandol, had come to stay with his two sisters in Pachora during the summer holidays. On the day of the incident, one of his sisters had gone to Pune for a relative's wedding. Around 2 p.m., the other sister sent him his lunch. Upon her arrival at the house, she found Bhavesh hanging from a ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the HSC results on Monday. The overall pass percentage for the state stands at 91.88 percent. More than 14 lakh students appeared for the exam across nine divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan. Konkan division reported the highest pass percentage at 96.74 percent, followed by Pune and Mumbai. Latur recorded the lowest pass rate at 89.46 percent.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525