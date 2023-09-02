Maharashtra: 2 brothers killed over money dispute in Jalgaon

In an shocking incident, an old dispute erupted in Kandari in Jalgoan district, Maharashtra in which two brothers were murdered. The incident took place on Friday night between 10.30pm and 11.pm. It has been reported that two people were seriously injured.

The names of the murdered brothers are Shantaram Bholanath Salunkhe (28) and Rakesh Bholanath Salunkhe (33), Vicky Sapkale and Sagar are seriously injured. He has been admitted ro Godavari hospital for further treatment. According to the information received from the police sources, this incident may have taken place due to an old business dispute. Information that the names of the accused have been revealed by the police sources.

Trainee Police officer Satish Kulkarni, city police inspector Gajanan Padgham, market inspector Baban Awad, the staff of both the police stations have reached the spot. The search for the accused have also started, teams have been dispatched for that.