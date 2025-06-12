Maharashtra: 2 Dead in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as Strong Winds Trigger Gate Collapse at Siddharth Garden (Watch Video)

Tragedy struck near the renowned Siddharth Garden on Wednesday evening when a structural collapse at the entry gate of a building led to the deaths of two individuals. The incident, triggered by strong winds, occurred as the victims were standing near the gate, which suddenly gave way and fell on them, officials confirmed. Both victims died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were rushed to a government hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two people died near Siddharth Garden in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar earlier this evening after a structure at the entry gate collapsed and fell on them, following strong winds. In a separate incident, one woman was injured after a tree uprooted and fell on… pic.twitter.com/qqCNdHPaOh — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth expressed deep concern over the incident, confirming a financial compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased. "We are taking this matter very seriously. A case will be registered against the officials concerned," he said. He further announced a special safety audit of similar vulnerable structures across the city within the next seven days to determine the risks and decide on public access moving forward.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar stated that legal action would follow pending a formal complaint from the municipal authorities. “We are awaiting an official complaint from the municipal corporation. Once that is filed, we will proceed with registering a case and taking necessary legal action against those responsible,” he said. In a separate incident on the same day, a woman was critically injured in Bhagatsingh Nagar after an uprooted tree fell on her due to the adverse weather conditions. She is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The municipal authorities have assured citizens that additional safety measures will be enforced to prevent similar mishaps amid unpredictable weather patterns.