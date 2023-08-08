Maharashtra: 2 held after 5 swords, other weapons seized in Palghar

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, police arrested two people for alleged illegal weapon possession and seized five swords, four daggers, and 18 sickles from them.

On August 3, the police noticed a social media post in which the two persons were seen wielding swords and other weapons in a locality under Pelhar police station limits and threatening people, the police said in a release.

The police took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the same and after verifying the video they arrested the duo, identified as Don @ Kuldipsingh Ramesh Singh and Rajvirsingh Pawansingh, on Sunday, it said.

According to authorities, five swords, four daggers, and 18 sickles were taken from the accused's home and car. According to the announcement, a case was filed against the accused under the Arms Act and other legal provisions.