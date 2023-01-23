Maharashtra: 2 injured after speeding truck rams into vehicles on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Two persons were injured when a speeding truck hit five to six vehicles on a highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The accident occurred near Pimplas village on Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 3.30 am, an official said.

A speeding truck dashed into five to six vehicles. Two persons travelling in a cab were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the unidentified driver of the offending truck and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the scene to ascertain the identity of the accused, the official added.