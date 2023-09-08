Maharashtra: 2 killed, 1 injured after wall of house collapses on them in Nashik

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a man and a three-year-old boy lost their lives, and a woman sustained injuries when a slab and a wall from an old house collapsed on them, said the police.

The incident took place in Nalwadpada village in Dindori taluka of the district around 11.30 pm on Thursday, an official said. A slab and a wall of a room in the house caved in, trapping three members of a family who were asleep, he said.

The 60-year-old Gulab Waman Khare, his wife Vithabai, and grandson Nishant (3) were trapped under the debris. The couple's son Vishal Khare heard the loud crash and saw the trio trapped in the debris, and alerted the neighbours, the official added.

The trio was extricated in the early hours of Friday. Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.