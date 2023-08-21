Maharashtra: 2 killed, 4 injured after container overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Monday morning on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a container overturned, jumped the divider, and collided with five cars , resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.

According to officials, the incident took place around 9.00 am at in the Khopoli area of the district, when the driver of the container lost control over the wheels and ended up overturning the vehicle and colliding it with five oncoming vehicles in the other lane.

The container was en route to Mumbai from Pune lost control due to high speed and overturned after crossing into the other lane, police said. Officials said that five cars came under the container in the accident. Two persons including a woman died on the spot, while four others were injured. Injured people have been rushed to the hospital, and we are further looking into the incident, they added.

