Maharashtra: 2 Labourers Killed in Separate Tiger Attacks in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Maharashtra (December 29, 2025): Two labourers were killed in separate tiger attacks within half an hour while cutting bamboo in the Chandrapur forest area on Saturday. Both victims were residents of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Premsingh Ude (55), a resident of Balaghat village, and Buddh Singh Madavi (41) from Mundla village in Balaghat district.

The incident occurred in Compartment No. 381 of the Mamla forest area, located just a few kilometres from Chandrapur. Bamboo harvesting work is underway in the Chandrapur forest division. Due to a shortage of local labourers, workers from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh were engaged for the task. Some labourers were working in the Mahadwadi beat, while others were assigned to the Mamla beat.

According to available information, a tiger at around 3.45 pm attacked and killed Buddh Singh Madavi while he was cutting bamboo in Compartment No. 381 of the Mamla beat. Shortly after, at around 4.30 pm, another tiger attacked and killed Premsingh Ude in Compartment No. 357 of the Mahadwadi beat in the buffer zone. The tiger fled into the forest after workers nearby raised an alarm.

On receiving information, Range Forest Officer Priyanka Velme and her team reached the spot and carried out the panchnama. The bodies were sent to the sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination. It is reported that more than 45 people have lost their lives this year due to attacks by tigers and other wild animals.