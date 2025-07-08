Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide After Clicking Suspicious Link, Obscene Images Shared from His Phone

A shocking cybercrime-related suicide has come to light from Shirpur taluka in Dhule district. A 20-year-old pharmacy student allegedly died by suicide after clicking on a suspicious link sent from an unknown number. The victim, identified as Bunty alias Kishan Jitendra Saner, was a resident of Tajpuri village.

According to police, Kishan received a message on his phone on Monday around 3.30 p.m. The message contained a link, which he opened. He also shared a one-time password. Moments later, several obscene photos were reportedly sent from his number to his WhatsApp groups and contact list.

Soon after, Kishan began receiving phone calls from friends and relatives asking why he had sent such content. Realising that his phone had likely been hacked, he went into shock and became depressed, said police.

Friends who learned about the incident visited him and advised him not to panic. They deleted WhatsApp from his phone. But despite this, the photos continued to spread. They later broke his SIM card to stop further misuse.

Kishan had also informed his father that his phone had been hacked. However, his father could not understand the full extent of the issue. Moments later, when Kishan saw that no one was home and his father had gone to the bathroom, he called his mother to ask where she was.

Within five minutes, Kishan used a saree to hang himself in the house. He was rushed to the hospital by his family, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

The death of the only son has left the family in deep shock. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. They are probing the origin of the suspicious message and the possibility of cybercrime.