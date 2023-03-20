Maharashtra: 21-year old man drowns at Vasai beach

A 21-year-old man drowned in the sea in Vasai Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said. The victim Sahil Sanjay Bhavkar drowned after he ventured into the sea for a swim at Kalam beach in Vasai in Palghar district on Sunday, a fire officer of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation said.

Bhavkar’s body had gotten entangled in a net and was recovered on Monday morning, he said. In another incident, an unidentified man jumped into a creek in Kopri area of Thane and drowned on Monday morning, an official said.

Local firemen and the RDMC rushed to the scene, but the man’s body has not yet been recovered, chief of RDMC Avinash Sawant said.