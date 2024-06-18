Maharashtra: 23-Year-Old Influencer Dies After Car Plunges 300 Feet Off Cliff While Filming Reel in Sambhaji Nagar (Watch Video)

A 23-year-old Maharashtra native died tragically after her car accidentally fell into a 300-ft valley while taking Instagram reels. According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased has been identified as Shweta Deepak Survase, aged 23 from Hanumannagar in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Shweta had reportedly gone to the Dattdham temple in the Suli Bhanjan area. While driving, she attempted to make a reel. Her friend, Shivraj Sanjay Mule was filming her.

While driving she accidentally engaged the reverse gear and her foot pressed the accelerator, causing the car to speed backward and plunge into a deep valley. The car was totally damaged by the fall. Shweta died instantly in the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. They retrieved the car from the valley and took the woman to Khultabad Rural Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. The absence of a protective barrier contributed to the tragic accident.

The Dattdham temple area in Suli Bhanjan is known for its scenic beauty, which is further enhanced during the monsoon season, attracting many devotees and tourists. Reports citing local residents point out that if there had been a protective wall or iron railings around the temple area, this unfortunate incident might have been avoided.