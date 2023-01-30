Maharashtra: 23 year old man on honeymoon dies after falling off horse in Matheran

A 23-year-old resident from Mohammad Ali Road died on Saturday at a hospital in Ulhasnagar, after he had fallen off a horse in Matheran on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Kashif Imtiaz Shaikh, was on his honeymoon with his wife along with another couple.

Each of them was astride a horse, riding towards Heart Point when the horse on which Shaikh was suddenly started running fast. Shaikh was not able to control the horse, which led to his fall on the road which has rock boulders.

He was first taken to Matheran Municipal Council-run BJ Hospital, from where he was shifted to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar. It took around an hour-and-a-half to reach Ulhasnagar hospital and he was unconscious. He had severe head injuries. I tried to revive him in the ambulance,” said Dr Sachin Wani, attached to 108 ambulance service.

Assistant police inspector Shekhar Lave, who is in in charge of Matheran police station said that during his tenure, this was the first such case of death. Around four to five minors fall in a year during horse riding, mainly during the monsoon season. We are still investigating what caused the fall. The death happened in Ulhasnagar and the case was registered there, which has been transferred to us now.