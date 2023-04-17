Maharashtra: 24 hours water cut in parts of Thane after pipeline burst at Mankoli

Several parts of Thane city will be having water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due to a water pipeline burst at Mankoli.

The water pipeline burst incident took place at around 5 am on Monday near the Mankoli petrol pump along the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Due to the pipeline burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair works.

The repair works have already started and TMC's water department said they are carrying out the work on a war footing. The water supply to the city will remain suspended till 9 am on Tuesday, the official informed.

The official further said that the water supply will be at low pressure till Wednesday. Water tankers will be available on demand in emergency situations.

Thane and its surroundings witnessed several water cuts recently. Last week, parts of Thane faced water supply disruptions after another pipeline got damaged in Dombivli. The same pipeline burst in the past as well.